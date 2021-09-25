Left Menu

India on path of recovery from challenging times of pandemic: Goyal

Shimla, Sep 25 PTI India has faced challenging times during the pandemic but is now on the path of recovery and rapid growth, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.He was addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana here. He also distributed ration kits to the beneficiaries.Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also spoke on the occasion.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 25-09-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 14:55 IST
India on path of recovery from challenging times of pandemic: Goyal
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has faced challenging times during the pandemic but is now on the path of recovery and rapid growth, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

He was addressing the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana here. ''When the pandemic struck, PM Modi's first thought was to ensure the wellbeing of poor, migrant brothers and sisters, '' the commerce and industry minister said.

Earlier, he spoke with various beneficiaries of the scheme in Himachal Pradesh via a virtual model. He also distributed ration kits to the beneficiaries.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also spoke on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021