Left Menu

MVA an opportunistic confused, contradictory alliance, says Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government saying it is a confused, contradictory, opportunistic alliance.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 15:40 IST
MVA an opportunistic confused, contradictory alliance, says Naqvi
Union Minister for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday hit out at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government saying it is a confused, contradictory, opportunistic alliance. Speaking to ANI, Naqvi said, "The government of Maharashtra was formed by betraying people and it is a confused, contradictory, opportunistic alliance so there is bound to be corruption in the state."

The remark came after he addressed a workshop of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minority cell workers. He further said that the party workers should counter the misinformation being spread by the state government against BJP. Naqvi also criticised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

"Both parties used to call Shiv Sena a communal party when it was with BJP. But now, they call it a secular party because it is not with BJP," he added. He also said that the opposition only tries to tarnish the image of the ruling party.

"The Opposition only tries to tarnish the image the ruling party of India. But this negatively impacts the image of the country," Naqvi said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021