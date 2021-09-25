Left Menu

Centre accords Z category security to BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar

Centre accorded Z category security to newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 16:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 16:59 IST
BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Centre accorded Z category security to newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar. He will be guarded by CISF troops. CISF received the Ministry of Home Affairs order on Friday to provide Z category security to the leader.

On September 20, BJP National President, Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed BJP MP from Lok Sabha, Dilip Ghosh as the party's vice president with immediate effect. The same day, BJP appointed Lok Sabha MP from Balurghat Dr Sukanta Majumdar as the West Bengal BJP chief. "BJP national President, Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed BJP MP from Lok Sabha, Dr Sukanta Majumdar as the State party president for West Bengal unit with immediate effect," said an official notification.

Earlier, on September 18, the Union government downgraded the security cover of central paramilitary commandos given to Babul Supriyo, hours after he joined the Trinamool Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

