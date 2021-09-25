Assembly polls in J-K likely early next year: BJP leader

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Saturday said the assembly elections in the union territory would likely be held early next year after the completion of the delimitation exercise. He said the supporters of terrorism are the enemies of the people of the union territory and would be treated in accordance with the law of the land which is equal for everyone -- whether a government employee, politician or ordinary citizen. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organised by the BJP at its headquarters to pay homage to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and leader of the Bharatiya Jan Sangh Pandit Deendayal Deendayal Upadhyaya here, Raina said the delimitation exercise is in progress and was expected to be completed by the year-end.

''On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of the Red Fort announced that the delimitation exercise will be followed by the assembly elections in J-K. The delimitation is likely to be completed by the year-end and so the elections to the J-K assembly will be held early next year,'' he said when asked about the upcoming polls in the union territory. In March 2020, the BJP-led government had constituted a delimitation commission to redraw Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. The commission is yet to submit its report.

However, the BJP leader said his party is fully prepared for the elections and would win the elections with 50-plus seats to form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir. ''The BJP-led government at the Centre has benefited the people of Jammu and Kashmir by its schemes and developmental programmes. The people are satisfied and will bless the party during the elections. The next chief minister will be from our party,'' Raina claimed. Earlier, he was joined by National General Secretary, in charge J-K. Tarun Chugh and other senior leaders to pay tributes to Upadhyay. Asked about the criticism of the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the sacking of government employees having terror links, he said, ''The law is equal for everyone. If action is taken against an ordinary person found working as an overground worker of terrorists, there is no justification to spare a government employee having links with terrorists.'' ''Terrorism has destroyed J-K. claiming over one lakh lives during the past three decades and left Kashmiri Pandits internally displaced after they were threatened at gunpoint. The NC and the PDP should rethink and see whether they want Taliban, Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Hizbul Mujahideen to rule J-K.

''We will not allow such kind of administration here. The supporters of terrorism are enemies of the people and anyone who conspires against the nation will not be spared,'' he said.

Raina said Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed largescale development after the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and completely put an end to the stone-pelting incidents, which were a regular feature during encounters between terrorists and security forces. ''Before the abrogation of Article 370, there were only 87 legislators but after the August 2019 development, the government strengthened the grassroots democracy. We have over 50,000 panches, sarpanches, Block Development Council (BDC), District Development Council (DDC), urban local bodies members and municipal councillors. ''The anti-corruption bureau has intensified its drive against corruption, while the stone-pelting during encounters has completely ended,'' he said. National General Secretary, in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Tarun Chugh said the BJP government not only controlled the militancy-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir but dealt a severe blow to terrorism in the union territory.

''Our government is doing a good job and has reached every section and region with its pro-people schemes. Whether it is Kashmir, Jammu, hilly Kishtwar, Kathua or Poonch-Rajouri belt, the developmental activities are visible everywhere,'' he said. Asked about the core group meeting of the BJP scheduled later in the day and its agenda, he said, ''Whenever he reaches Jammu, the core group meeting is convened to discuss the party affairs.'' However, BJP sources said the party has convened the core group meeting to discuss the Chamber of Commerce and Industries-sponsored strike on September 22 against the alleged ''directionless policies'' of the Lieutenant Governor-led administrations.

