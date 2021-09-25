G V Hari appointed chairman of Jawahar Bal Manch

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday appointed G V Hari as the chairman of the Jawahar Bal Manch.

He will work towards expanding the organisational structure and activities of the Jawahar Bal Manch among children between the age of seven and 17 years across the country, the party said in a statement.

The Manch will work under the patronage of the Congress at par with other All India Congress Committee departments, it said.

