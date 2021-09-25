Left Menu

Owaisi left Bhadohi in a huff after commotion by party workers

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:32 IST
AIMIM party president Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who has been visiting various places in Uttar Pradesh to get a foothold in the poll-bound state, on Saturday left Bhadohi following a commotion by his party workers in which he got pushed around.

Imran Ahmed, an office-bearer of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's UP unit said, ''As we moved ahead along with Owaisi, somebody pushed us. This angered Owaisi. He went inside the car and left.'' He added that if anybody within the party did this due to factionalism, he would be shown the door because the name of the party consists of the word 'Ittehad' which means unity.

Nafees Ahmed, another office-bearer, said this is very sad for the party and some party men are responsible for it.

He added that the party office bearers did not take any help from the police and district administration.

"If the help from police had been sought, such an incident would not have happened," he added.

Nafees also said some party workers became over-enthusiastic, and they could not be controlled.

