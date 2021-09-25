Left Menu

UP CM inagurates 'Gareeb Kalyan Mela' in Gorakhpur

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:11 IST
UP CM inagurates 'Gareeb Kalyan Mela' in Gorakhpur
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a 'Gareeb Kalyan Mela' at Bharohia block in Gorakhpur on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyay.

Speaking on this occasion, Adityanath said, ''The Gareeb Kalyan Mela is being held in all 826 blocks of the state.'' ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana so that any poor person can get proper medical care. Those who were been left out of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana have been covered under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana and they can avail medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh from any government or empanelled hospital,'' he said.

In a statement issued here by the UP government, Adityanath said under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, as many as 29,460 girls in Gorakhpur have benefitted.

Adityanath also said 'melas' like this should be organised so that beneficiaries of different schemes can be identified and given benefits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021