Left Menu

Pranksters target German far-right party with election campaign stunt

The AfD, which polls show with support of about 11%, said the "fraudulent operation" appeared to have been carried out by members of a Berlin-based art group called the Centre for Political Beauty. "The flyers are now useless for our campaign," AfD co-chief Tino Chrupalla said in a statement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 22:41 IST
Pranksters target German far-right party with election campaign stunt
  • Country:
  • Germany

Pranksters posing as a delivery service won a contract from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) to distribute a million campaign flyers - instead sending the leaflets back to the party's offices two days before Sunday's election. The AfD, which polls show with support of about 11%, said the "fraudulent operation" appeared to have been carried out by members of a Berlin-based art group called the Centre for Political Beauty.

"The flyers are now useless for our campaign," AfD co-chief Tino Chrupalla said in a statement. "This is precisely the goal of those behind this operation ... They are trying to intentionally harm the AfD in the election." The Centre for Political Beauty did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Four years ago, the art group built a pared-down version of Berlin's Holocaust memorial near the home of an AfD politician who sparked outrage by suggesting history books should be more focused on German World War Two victims. The AfD entered Germany's parliament in 2017, drawing support from voters angry at Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision in 2015 to welcome almost one million asylum seekers, mainly from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Merkel's conservatives are almost neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the centre-left Social Democrats, who have a narrow lead. The AfD, which is ostracised by all political parties, denies holding racist views.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021