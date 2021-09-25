Left Menu

Courts must take suo motu cognisance of Assam 'brutality': Sibal

Courts must take suo motu cognisance of the brutality in Assam, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday in the backdrop of clashes between police and alleged encroachers resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to 20.The incident took place during an eviction drive in Gorukhuti village in Assams Darrang district on Thursday Sibal also said that the silence of the government is disheartening.Assam - Barbaric images of brutality seen on social media against those resisting eviction have shaken me.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:09 IST
Courts must take suo motu cognisance of Assam 'brutality': Sibal
  • Country:
  • India

Courts must take suo motu cognisance of the “brutality” in Assam, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Saturday in the backdrop of clashes between police and alleged encroachers resulting in the death of two persons and injuries to 20.

The incident took place during an eviction drive in Gorukhuti village in Assam's Darrang district on Thursday Sibal also said that the silence of the government is disheartening.

''Assam - Barbaric images of brutality seen on social media against those resisting eviction have shaken me. The silence of our government has disheartened me,'' he said on Twitter.

''An enquiry is no answer. The court needs to act suo motu,'' Sibal demanded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021