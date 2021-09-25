Left Menu

Videos of verbal spat between two J-K BJP leaders go viral

A party leader said there was an argument over a non-issue which turned into an altercation, but the other party leaders promptly resolved the matter before the Union ministers arrival.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:53 IST
A verbal duel broke out between two BJP leaders at a party meeting here shortly before Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's arrival on Saturday.

Videos of the verbal spat, some recorded by reporters present at the BJP’s office in Jawahar Nagar, went viral on social media.

Minutes before the Union minister's arrival, an argument broke out between BJP leaders Ali Mohammad and Mohammad Ashraf. The argument became intense and two leaders were stopped by others present there from getting into a fistfight, according to the videos.

Media personnel present at the venue filmed the duel on their smartphones and the videos of the incident were posted on several social media platforms. A party leader said there was an argument over a “non-issue” which turned into an altercation, but the other party leaders promptly resolved the matter before the Union minister's arrival. Scindia addressed party workers at the BJP office.

