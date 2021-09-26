Left Menu

Some German voters struggle to pick next leader

Now decisions have to be made that will affect the next generations. In Berlins Mitte district, 48-year-old social worker Wiebke Bergmann said that this election is really special, I think, because Angela Merkel is not running again. She said I really thought hard about which candidate I want as next chancellor until this morning I hadnt made up my mind.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:27 IST
Some German voters struggle to pick next leader
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Voters are delivering a mixed verdict on the era of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel as they choose a new German parliament, and some are struggling with the choice of potential new leaders.

Polls opened Sunday after a rollercoaster campaign. Recent surveys point to a very close race between Merkel's center-right Union bloc and the center-left Social Democrats, with the Greens trailing in third.

In Berlin's Kreuzberg district, a traditional leftwing stronghold, Jan Kemper, a 41-year-old manager at an online bank, said the climate crisis and Germany's slow pace of digitalization were among his main concerns.

He praised Merkel's crisis management style but said that key issues were left unattended.

"This election is extremely important," he said. "Previously, elections set the course for the next two to four years. Now decisions have to be made that will affect the next generations." In Berlin's Mitte district, 48-year-old social worker Wiebke Bergmann said that "this election is really special, I think because Angela Merkel is not running again." She said: "I really thought hard about which candidate I want as next chancellor — until this morning I hadn't made up my mind. None of the three really convinced me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021