TN CM Stalin greets Manmohan Singh on his birthday

The yeoman service you rendered to our country by lifting millions of citizens from poverty and the crucial role you played during the period of recession cant be forgotten by anyone, Stalin tweeted.Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 89 on Sunday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-09-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 14:31 IST
CM MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday greeted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his birthday, saying his yeoman service to the nation lifted millions of people from poverty.

''Hearty birthday greetings to our former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. The yeoman service you rendered to our country by lifting millions of citizens from poverty and the crucial role you played during the period of recession can't be forgotten by anyone,'' Stalin tweeted.

Singh, who headed the UPA coalition government between 2004 and 2014, turned 89 on Sunday. He is credited with playing a key role in ushering in economic reforms as the finance minister in the P V Narasimha Rao government during 1991-96.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the leaders who greeted Singh on his birthday.

