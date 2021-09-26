Naidu visits famous Tanot Mata temple, Longewala battle site in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday visited the famous temple of Tanot Mata and Longewala battle site in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district. Naidu, who is on a five-day visit to the state, arrived in Jaisalmer on Sunday.

The vice president went to Tanot Mata temple and also paid homage to martyrs by laying a wreath at the Vijay Stambh located on the premises. Tanot Mata temple is located 120 km from here, close to the Indo-Pak border. It suffered no damage during the 1971 war even after many shells were fired on it by Pakistani forces.

After the temple visit, the vice president went to Longewala Yudh Sthal and War Memorial.

The memorial is situated on the site where the Longewala battle of the 1971 Indo-Pak war was fought.

A senior Army officer briefed Naidu about the Battle of Longewala.

The Indian Army is celebrating this year as the Golden Victory Year of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Naidu was accompanied by Governor Kalraj Mishra, state Energy Minister BD Kalla, Union minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary and senior officials.

