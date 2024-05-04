Rajasthan: Police Officers Injured During Arrest Operation in Bharatpur

Two police personnel of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) team were injured when they had gone to arrest a man in a village in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and were attacked by the villagers and his family members on Saturday, officials said. Bhusavar SHO Sunil Kumar said the incident occurred in the Pathena village where a five-member team of the CID had gone to take Sanjay Jat, working in the Indian Army, in its custody for allegedly being involved in suspicious activities. ''A CID team had gone to take the accused in custody when his family members and villagers attacked them. Two policemen were injured and the villagers fled with Jat," the SHO said. The injured policemen are under treatment and a case was registered at the Bhusawar police station against the villagers and family members involved. Some of the accused were detained, he said.

