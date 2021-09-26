Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan says intends to buy another Russian S-400 defence system -CBS News

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-09-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 20:08 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says intends to buy another Russian S-400 defence system -CBS News
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey was still intending to buy a second batch of missile defense systems from Russia, a move that triggered U.S. sanctions and deepened a rift with Washington.

In an interview aired on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan at CBS News, Erdogan said nobody can interfere with what defense systems Ankara, a NATO ally, would buy. Washington has repeatedly said a second batch of the S-400s would almost certainly trigger fresh U.S. sanctions.

Erdogan also said Biden -- who has repeatedly said promoting democracy and rights and freedoms worldwide is at the heart of his foreign policy -- never in their meetings raised issues with Turkey's human rights track record.

