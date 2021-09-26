Arunachal Guv asks village headmen to encourage people for vaccination

Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra on Sunday asked the village headmen for encouraging people to take vaccines to defeat the coronavirus.

Mishra, who is on a four-day tour to the frontier districts of West Kameng and Tawang as part of the 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', interacted with the 'gaon burahs' or village headmen at Dirang.

The governor urged the villagers to get vaccinated without any hesitation, besides following COVID-appropriate behaviour such as use of masks, frequent washing of hands and social distancing.

The governor presented them with essential daily utility items before leaving for Tawang.

On the way to Tawang, Mishra laid a wreath at Jaswant Garh War Memorial and paid tribute to the 1962 War Rifleman Jaswant Singh Rawat.

He also paid his respect to the heroes of the India-China war.

The governor said that the soldiers would always be an inspiration for every citizen of the country.

Earlier, Mishra, who commanded the 7th Battalion of the Madras Regiment, interacted with the troops of 16 Madras Regiment at their unit location in Nyukmadung near Dirang in West Kameng.

The governor also unveiled the statue of Lt Col Ved Prakash Ghai, who lost his life in the India-Pakistan war of 1971 and was given 'Maha Vir Chakra'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)