Union minister Virendra Kumar interacts with BJP leaders, workers in Jaipur

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar on Sunday visited Jaipur and interacted with his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers.

He also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address with party workers.

He later addressed a programme organised by the BJP Scheduled Caste (SC) Morcha at Valmiki Bhawan in Gautam Nagar here.

The minister spoke about various schemes of the Modi government and highlighted their benefits for the SC communities.

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia, SC Morcha national general secretary Bhola Singh, SC Morcha state president Kailash Meghwal, BJP state general secretary and MLA Madan Dilawar and other leaders were present at the programme.

