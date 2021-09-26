Left Menu

Those who could not be inducted in Punjab Cabinet will be accommodated in govt set up: Harish Rawat

After Punjab's Cabinet expansion on Sunday, state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat assured that those who were left out will be accommodated in the government setup and the organization.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:43 IST
Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Punjab's Cabinet expansion on Sunday, state Congress in-charge Harish Rawat assured that those who were left out will be accommodated in the government setup and the organization. "Those who could not be made ministers today will be accommodated in the government setup and the organization. There is a lot of work. Various responsibilities will be given to them," Rawat said while speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony of 15 ministers.

He further said seven new ministers were added to the Cabinet. "We have inducted seven new faces in the Cabinet today. This exercise has been done to strike a social and regional balance. The party has not excluded anyone in person. We just slightly changed their domain of work," he told reporters.

Rawat further said that the Cabinet includes young faces. "It is a very balanced Cabinet," he said.

A total of 15 Congress MLAs took oath as ministers in Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi-led new State Cabinet on Sunday. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath to the newly inducted ministers at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh in the presence of Channi and his deputies Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni.

Congress MLAs Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Sarkaria, Rana Gurjeet Singh, Razia Sultana, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Randeep Singh Nabha, Raj Kumar Verka, Sangat Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and Gurkirat Kotli were sworn-in as ministers in the Punjab Cabinet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

