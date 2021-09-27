Left Menu

Spain and Germany will be closer as SPD narrowly wins election, Spain's PM says

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:09 IST
Spain and Germany will be closer as SPD narrowly wins election, Spain's PM says
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday his country and Germany will be closed after Germany's center-left Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday's national election.

"Spain and Germany were already very united in our Europeanism and now we have the opportunity to be united in the color and orientation of our governments," Sanchez said during a speech in the northern city of Santander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021