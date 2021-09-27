Spain and Germany will be closer as SPD narrowly wins election, Spain's PM says

Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday his country and Germany will be closed after Germany's center-left Social Democrats narrowly won Sunday's national election.

"Spain and Germany were already very united in our Europeanism and now we have the opportunity to be united in the color and orientation of our governments," Sanchez said during a speech in the northern city of Santander.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)