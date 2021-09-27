Left Menu

SPD's Scholz says aims for German coalition deal before Christmas

Olaf Scholz, the German Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, aims to reach an agreement to form a coalition government with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) before Christmas, he said on Monday. "My idea is that we will be very fast in achieving a result.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:20 IST
SPD's Scholz says aims for German coalition deal before Christmas
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Germany

Olaf Scholz, the German Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, aims to reach an agreement to form a coalition government with the Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) before Christmas, he said on Monday.

"My idea is that we will be very fast in achieving a result. It should be before Christmas if possible," he said a day after national elections.

The SPD won 25.7% of the vote, ahead of 24.1% for Merkel's CDU/CSU conservative bloc, according to provisional results. The Greens came in at 14.8% and the FDP were on 11.5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021