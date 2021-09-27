Left Menu

TMC in Goa looks like 'Modi-Shah' model and not 'Mamata' model: Congress

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:51 IST
The Goa Congress on Monday termed as a “blessing in disguise” the exit of the veteran party MLA Luizinho Faleiro who it said had lost touch with the people in his constituency. Faleiro resigned as MLA of Navelim and as a primary member of Congress alleging that the state party unit is being run by a ''coterie of leaders who prioritise self-interests''.

Speaking on the Trinamool Congress's announcement to contest the Goa Assembly polls, due early next year, the Congress said the TMC in Goa doesn't look like a “Mamata model” but seems a “Modi-Shah model”.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) Goa Desk in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters that the real intention of the TMC in entering Goa raises a lot of questions that need to be answered.

“What are they (TMC) going to do? Whom are they helping? Nobody comes 3-4 months before elections (in a poll-bound state). TMC leader (and West Bengal CM) Mamata Banerjee behaves responsibly but his model of TMC does not look like a Mamata Model, rather it looks like a Modi-Amit Shah model,” Rao, flanked by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and others, told reporters in Panaji.

He said the resignation of Faleiro is a “blessing in disguise” as the senior leader had lost the connection with the people in his constituency (Navelim). “The party was reassessing the situation in the constituency (Navelim). There are so many aspirants in that constituency who can contest and win on the Congress ticket,” he said.

Rao said this kind of event (Faleiro's exit) gives the party more energy. Chodankar said Faleiro's resignation, at a time when the Congress is emerging as a main opposition against the BJP, shows that he has ditched the Goan people.

“Goans will never forgive Luizinho Faleiro,” he said, adding that Faleiro was never on the forefront of any agitations launched by Congress.

“Faleiro now speaks of starting a movement in Goa. Where was he when Congress was raising various issues,” Chodankar questioned. TMC leader Derek O'Brien told PTI on Saturday in Goa that the party will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls and they were in touch with several local leaders.

He had said that the TMC will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon.

