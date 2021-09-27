Left Menu

Jitin Prasada is technical education minister in UP govt

Jitin Prasada, who was inducted into Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanaths council of ministers on Sunday, has been given the charge of the technical education department.Prasada, a former Union minister, had switched over to the BJP from the Congress.The allocation of the department to Prasada was announced on Twitter by Adityanath on Monday. On August 2 last year Varun succumbed to COVID-19.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:44 IST
Jitin Prasada is technical education minister in UP govt
  • Country:
  • India

Jitin Prasada, who was inducted into Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's council of ministers on Sunday, has been given the charge of the technical education department.

Prasada, a former Union minister, had switched over to the BJP from the Congress.

The allocation of the department to Prasada was announced on Twitter by Adityanath on Monday. Prasada along with six other ministers took oath of office and secrecy at the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Sunday. Earlier, the portfolio was held by Kamal Rani Varun. On August 2 last year Varun succumbed to COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
2
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021