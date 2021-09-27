Left Menu

Opposition got more opportunities to express its views in Parliament since 2014, says Anurag Thakur

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that the Opposition has got more opportunities to express its views after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 22:13 IST
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that the Opposition has got more opportunities to express its views after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government came to power at the Centre in 2014. Talking to ANI, Thakur said that if the Opposition discusses, they can raise all their issues in Parliament.

"We have always said that the Opposition should discuss issues in the Parliament and the government is always ready for discussion. From 2014 to 2021, our government never shied away from discussions. BJP should get more time according to my estimate. But, we take less time and give more time to the Opposition so that they can express their views," he said. Thakur met the representatives of the District Development Council (DDC) and Block Development Council (BDC) in Ganderbal and Srinagar to take stock of the development works in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Thakur's two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir concluded today. Responding to a question of frequent disruption of the proceedings of the Parliament due to the uproar, the minister said, "A lot of discussions take place in the Parliament and sometimes more than 100 per cent work is also done."

"In Lok Sabha, the Speaker runs the proceedings till 12-12 o'clock in the night. The elected representatives themselves are told that you should raise the demand of your area. At the same time, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha also tries to get more output. When political parties oppose something, then they also have the right to protest. But, if they will not discuss issues raised, then what is the point of Parliament?" he asked. Referring to ongoing development works in Jammu and Kashmir, Thakur said, "I first took note of the information from all the officers about how the work is going. I am happy that despite the pandemic, the work is going well here. The overall job is very good. After that, when I met the representatives of the Panchayat, they have apprised me that the work is going well."

On day two of his visit, the minister met different sports delegations included ex-players, coaches, current players and budding players from different sports disciplines. Thakur, while referring to the schemes of the central government related to the health sector in India, said, "Ayushman Bharat scheme provides facilities of Rs 5 lakhs each to the people for treatment. People are aware of this scheme here. I have requested all the public representatives that in the next 10-15 days, at least the first dose of vaccination should be 100 per cent completed and the campaign of the second dose should also be started with full force. Everyone has assured for the same." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

