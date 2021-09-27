Cong's Deepender Hooda slams BJP-led Haryana govt over questions asked in State Police SI exam

Taking a jibe at the Haryana Government over the questions asked in the recently held State Police Sub Inspector (SI) exam, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday asked Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to include a book on the BJP in the syllabus of the exam. "In the State SI Exam, students were troubled by questions like Who is the BJP State President? What is the speciality of the Home Minister? The father of which BJP MP died recently? Who was the BJP candidate from Baroda seat? @mlkhattarSir, request you to include a book on BJP in the syllabus, which will help the students," said Hooda in a tweet today.

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Sunday conducted the written examination for SI recruitment. For 465 posts, 2,14,808 candidates appeared for the written examination. In the first session of the exam, 1.58 lakh candidates appeared for 400 posts for men.

The first session of the exam for male candidates started at 9 am. In the evening session, the examination was held for women candidates at 3 pm. The examination was conducted in Panchkula, Yamunanagar, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Gurugram and Faridabad districts. (ANI)

