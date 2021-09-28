Lebanon's Mikati says did not discuss Saudi relations on France visit - local television
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 00:39 IST
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Monday he did not discuss Saudi relations during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
"I don't have at the current time a programme to visit Saudi Arabia," Mikati said.
In an interview with local television LBCI, Mikati said there was no planned visit to Saudi Arabia yet but stressed that he would not allow Lebanon to be used as a platform to harm any Arab neighbours. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
