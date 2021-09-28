Left Menu

Top US diplomat to travel to India on October 6, 7

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 05:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 05:54 IST
Top US diplomat to travel to India on October 6, 7
  • Country:
  • United States

A top American diplomat will visit India next month to hold talks with her Indian counterparts on bilateral and regional issues, the US State Department said on Monday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a successful bilateral summit here with President Joe Biden.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman will travel to New Delhi on October 6 and to Mumbai on the next day, the State Department said.

“Sherman will be in New Delhi on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit. On October 7, she will travel to Mumbai for her engagements with business and civil society,” it said.

From Mumbai, she will fly to Islamabad to meet with senior officials, the department said.

Before arriving in Delhi, Sherman will also visit Switzerland and Uzbekistan, beginning September 29.

India and the US are scheduled to hold their first 2+2 summit under the Biden administration in November.

PTI LKJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep
2
IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

IPL: Struggling MI face inconsistent Punjab Kings

 Global
3
WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

WRAPUP 1-China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth o...

 Global
4
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021