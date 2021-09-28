Left Menu

Greece to acquire 3 French frigates, option for one more-Greek PM

Greece has agreed to acquire three new frigates from France with an option to buy one more, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, in a build up to its armed forces and a deepening of its strategic cooperation with Paris.

Greece has agreed to acquire three new frigates from France with an option to buy one more, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said, in a build-up to its armed forces and a deepening of its strategic cooperation with Paris. "Today is a historic day for Greece and France. Today, with President Macron we have decided to upgrade our bilateral defense cooperation," Mitsotakis said after talks with Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Greece and France, he said, had built a 'strong alliance' which exceeded their respective commitments as members of the EU and NATO.

