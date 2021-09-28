Left Menu

Mayawati demands justice for family of 4-year-old Dalit girl found dead in UP's Aligarh

BSP president Mayawati expressed serious concern on Tuesday over the recovery of the body of a four-year-old Dalit girl from a paddy field in Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh and demanded justice for the family after a proper inquiry.The girls body was recovered from a paddy field on Monday afternoon.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-09-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 13:34 IST
Mayawati demands justice for family of 4-year-old Dalit girl found dead in UP's Aligarh
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BSP president Mayawati expressed serious concern on Tuesday over the recovery of the body of a four-year-old Dalit girl from a paddy field in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh and demanded justice for the family after a proper inquiry.

The girl's body was recovered from a paddy field on Monday afternoon. According to the victim's family members and other villagers, she had gone missing since Sunday evening.

The villagers have also alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed.

''In Aligarh district, the body of a Dalit innocent girl was found lying in a paddy field. The family has expressed suspicion of murder after rape. This incident is very serious and sad. The government must give justice to the victim's family by getting the matter investigated properly, this is the demand of the BSP,'' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
3
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021