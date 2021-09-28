Democrats eying all options to fund gov't after Republicans block bill -Durbin

Democrats are exploring all of their options to avert a government shutdown this week after Republicans on Monday blocked a measure to fund federal agencies and suspend the debt limit, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin told MSNBC.

"Were exploring all of our possibilities," he said in an interview on Tuesday but declined to give any details.

