Democrats eying all options to fund gov't after Republicans block bill -Durbin

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 18:22 IST
Democrats are exploring all of their options to avert a government shutdown this week after Republicans on Monday blocked a measure to fund federal agencies and suspend the debt limit, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin told MSNBC.

"Were exploring all of our possibilities," he said in an interview on Tuesday but declined to give any details.

