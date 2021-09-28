Have joined oldest, most democratic party as country can't be saved without Congress: Kanhaiya Kumar

Soon after joining the Congress, former CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar said that he has joined the country's "oldest and most democratic" party because he and many youngsters like him feel that the nation cannot survive without saving the Congress. In a veiled attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kumar said, "I am joining Congress because I feel that an ideology is trying to ruin the values, culture, history, and future of this country... Crores of youngsters feel that this country can't be saved without saving Congress."

Addressing a joint press conference after joining the party, he also said, "I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasising on 'democratic'...Not just me, many think that country can't survive without Congress." Kumar said that if the Congress is saved, the aspirations of many people along with the oneness of Mahatma Gandhi, the courage of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar's idea of equality will be protected.

"Congress party is like a big ship, if it's saved, I believe many people's aspirations, Mahatma Gandhi's oneness, Bhagat Singh's courage and BR Ambedkar's idea of equality will be protected too. This is why I have joined the party," said Kumar. Further paying tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the freedom fighter's birth anniversary, Kumar said, "Today is a historic day. Today is the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bgahat Singh. He is Shaheed-e-Azam. I pay my hearty tributes to the 'icon of the youth', Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary today."

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Kanhaiya Kumar joined Congress in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday. Kumar met Rahul Gandhi earlier today at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, Delhi on the 114th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)