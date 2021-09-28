Rahul pays floral tributes to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary at Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Park at ITO, the Indian Youth Congress said in a statement.

The Congress leader also paid floral tributes to revolutionaries Rajguru and Sukhdev.

''On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji, we take a pledge that we will do our best to save the country from divisive forces. This is a revolutionary beginning, the youth of the country is now uniting,'' Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas BV said in the statement.

Delhi Congress president Anil Choudhary, Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel also paid homage to Bhagat Singh, the statement said.

Bhagat Singh was only 23 when he was executed by the British in 1931.

