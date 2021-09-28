Left Menu

Rahul pays floral tributes to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:41 IST
Rahul pays floral tributes to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid floral tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary at Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh Park at ITO, the Indian Youth Congress said in a statement.

The Congress leader also paid floral tributes to revolutionaries Rajguru and Sukhdev.

''On the birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji, we take a pledge that we will do our best to save the country from divisive forces. This is a revolutionary beginning, the youth of the country is now uniting,'' Indian Youth Congress (IYC) national president Srinivas BV said in the statement.

Delhi Congress president Anil Choudhary, Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel also paid homage to Bhagat Singh, the statement said.

Bhagat Singh was only 23 when he was executed by the British in 1931.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021