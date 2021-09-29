Andaman MP demands more ferry service for Swaraj Dweep & Shaheed Dweep

Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Kuldeep Rai Sharma has requested the union territory administration to operate at least two ferry service each for Swaraj Dweep and Shahed Dweep islands on a daily basis.

In a letter to the chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Congress MP on Tuesday said that after reopening of tourism spots in the archipelago, a large number of tourists are now reaching Andamans but due to less number of ferry service for Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep they are struggling to visit these two tourist hotspots.

This is not only causing inconvenience to the visiting tourists but also causing loss to the people associated with the tourism business in Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep, he said.

The MP said people involved with tourism business in the union territory have already suffered heavy losses during the first and second wave of COVID-19 and now when there is a chance for them to earn some revenue with tourists visiting the archipelago but due to lack of sufficient number of ferry vessels, they are again suffering losses.

He said the residents of Shaheed Dweep and Swaraj Dweep need to come to Port Blair for various needs such as treatment, education and other day to day works but due to lack of sufficient number of ships they are also finding it difficult to get tickets for the ferry vessels. Looking at problems being faced by Islanders and visiting tourists, the Member of the Parliament requested the Chief Secretary to issue necessary directions to the Directorate of Shipping Services to operate at least two ferry service each for Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep on a daily basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)