J&K: Placed under house arrest again, claims Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she has been put under house arrest again as she had planned to visit Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.The former chief minister had on Tuesday alleged that Army personnel had thrashed a family in Tral town of Pulwama and injured a female member.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-09-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 11:11 IST
Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Pic) Image Credit: ANI
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she has been put under house arrest again as she had planned to visit the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The former chief minister had on Tuesday alleged that Army personnel had thrashed a family in Tral town of Pulwama and injured a female member. Mufti said she was going to meet the family on Wednesday.

''Locked up in my house today yet again for attempting to visit the village in Tral allegedly ransacked by the army. This is the real picture of Kashmir that visiting dignitaries must be shown instead of GOIs sanitized & guided picnic tours,'' Mufti tweeted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief also posted a picture of a security forces vehicle allegedly blocking the main gate of her residence on Gupkar road.

On Tuesday, Mufti had tweeted: ''Army from Yagwani camp in Tral ransacked homes & ruthlessly thrashed a family last night. The daughter owing to her serious injuries was admitted to the hospital. Not the first time that civilians from this village have been beaten up by the army in this area."

