Bihar: Second phase of panchayat election underway

The second phase of the panchayat election is underway on Wednesday amid tight security as 48 blocks in 34 districts in Bihar.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 29-09-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 12:05 IST
Elderly woman coming out of polling booth in Gaya district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The second phase of the panchayat election is underway on Wednesday amid tight security as 48 blocks in 34 districts in Bihar. The State Election Commission (SEC) has deployed Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and CRPF in sensitive areas of the Gaya district.

In Gaya's Tekari region, there are 22 panchayats with a total of 1,47,762 voters. In Tekari, there are 177 candidates for the post of Panchayat members, for the post of ward members there are 1,110 candidates, and 107 for the posts of Sarpanch.

In Guraru, there are 12 panchayats and a total of 1,340 candidates are contesting the elections. District Election Commission official Abhishek Singh asked police to conduct patrolling in sensitive areas to ensure that everyone could vote.

In Katihar district, voters have started making their way to the polling booths.

