Cong to make Gairsain Ukd's permanent capital if voted to power

The Uttarakhand Congress on Wednesday promised to make Gairsain the permanent capital of the state if voted to power in the next assembly elections. ''If voted to power, one of the first things we will do is declare Gairsain the permanent capital of Uttarakhand. We are going to the coming elections with this pledge,'' PCC spokesperson Garima Dasauni said at a press conference here. Claiming that the Congress party will form the next government in the state with more than 40 MLAs, she said declaring Gairsain as permanent capital and revoking the Devasthanam Board Act will be on top of its agenda. ''Gairsain represents the sentiments of the statehood agitationists. The previous Congress government had built a Vidhan Sabha building there besides doing infrastructural expansion work to honour those sentiments,” she said.

“We will also remove the tag of temporary capital from Gairsain in the first act after coming to power,'' she said.

Arguing that having two capitals (one in Dehradun and the other in Gairsain) was not frugal, she said making Gairsain the permanent capital of Uttarakhand will save the taxpayers' money.

