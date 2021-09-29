Cong needs to shed 'armchair politics', hit the streets against BJP: Abhishek Banerjee
- Country:
- India
Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday advised the Congress to hit the streets against the BJP, instead of indulging in ''armchair politics''.
The advice comes days after the young TMC Turk criticised the Congress for allegedly failing to put up a credible fight against the saffron camp.
If the Congress cannot fight the BJP, the TMC will do it and defeat the saffron party, Banerjee said.
''The Congress has to leave its armchair politics and social media politics and hit the streets,'' he said.
The bonhomie between the Congress and the TMC was strained recently after the latter's mouthpiece ''Jago Bangla'' claimed that party supremo Mamata Banerjee, and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
