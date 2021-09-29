UP Police soft on criminals, brutal with common people: Priyanka

Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:12 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police is ''soft'' on criminal and ''brutal'' with common people, alleged Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday commenting over the death of a Kanpur businessman after he was allegedly thrashed by policemen.

Manish Gupta (36) died in a Gorakhpur hotel during a police raid, prompting the authorities to suspend six policemen and booking them on the charge of murder. Gupta was staying along with two friends in the hotel.

Police had earlier denied the charge and said he received a head injury after he fell on the ground as he was in a drunk.

Meanwhile, BSP supremo Mayawati also attacked BJP government, saying the incident exposed tall claims over law and order.

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said the incident was the result of the ''encounter culture'' of the state government.

According to reports, a businessman in Gorakhpur was beaten up by police after which he died, Priyanka said.

''The state of jungle law is such under this government that police are soft on criminals and behave barbarously with common people,'' the Congress leader said in a tweet. Reacting to the incident, Mayawati in a Hindi tweet said, ''The barbaric act against three businessmen during a raid in a hotel in the CM's home district is very said and shameful.'' ''It exposes tall claims of the BJP on law and order. In reality, the entire state is facing such incidents,'' she said. ''The state government should provide justice to every victim's family and ensure that such incidents do not happen again,'' she added. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet on Tuesday alleged that the incident is the result of the ''encounter culture''. ''Those involved should face trial and those who pushed the state on the path of violence should resign,'' he said. PTI ABN SAB RDK RDK

