Japan's Aso hails 'good guy' Kishida as new LDP leader
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:25 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday hailed the election of former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, calling him a "good guy" with experience in domestic and foreign affairs.
"It was good that a good guy was elected," Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, told reporters.
