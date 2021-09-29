Japan's Aso hails 'good guy' Kishida as new LDP leader

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso on Wednesday hailed the election of former foreign minister Fumio Kishida as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, calling him a "good guy" with experience in domestic and foreign affairs.

"It was good that a good guy was elected," Aso, who doubles as deputy prime minister, told reporters.

