Tejashwi writes to Nitish, seeks appointment with PM for meeting on flood situation

Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urging him to seek an appointment for a meeting between an all party delegation from the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the damage due to floods. Yadav in his letter said Bihar is the only state in the country which witnesses flood like situation every year but nothing concrete has been done by its government. ''Now, Bihar has a double-engine government and several announcements were made for the relief of flood-victims. But nothing concrete has been done so far by the state government”, the letter said.

Every year the floods wreak havoc in Bihar, causing extensive losses and deaths. Millions of flood victims had to camp out on embankments, highways and flood-relief camps when their houses collapsed or were filled with water, Yadav's letter said. The Centre had announced river linking projects in Bihar in 2011. ''Unfortunately these proposals were put in cold storage and nothing has happened on the ground,'' it said.

He also accused the Centre of not providing sufficient funds for flood relief in Bihar whereas the states that are less affected by the flood are allotted more funds.

''Under your (Kumar's) leadership, an all-party delegation from the state should meet the Prime Minister on this issue and we must request him to speed up the river linking projects of Bihar, for the welfare of the State,'' the RJD leader wrote.

