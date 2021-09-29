Don't denigrate party that gave you everything: Maken to Sibal as Punjab Cong ripples reach Delhi

Soon after senior leader Kapil Sibal's outburst, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken hit back on Wednesday saying such leaders should not denigrate the organisation and its leadership that gave them political identity.

Congress workers from Chandni Chowk, the constituency that Sibal represented in Lok Sabha in the past, also protested outside his residence holding placards with ''Get well soon'' message.

They raised slogans against Sibal alleging that he never bothered to ask about the people who elected him in the past.

The ripples of the turmoil in the Congress' Punjab unit reached Delhi as Sibal lashed out at the party leadership and demanded that an immediate meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) be convened.

Maken alleged that leaders like Sibal are demoralising the party cadres who have stood by the Congress ideology.

He said it was Sonia Gandhi, the current Congress president, who made him a union minister though he did not have any organisational background and experience.

''My appeal to Mr Sibal and others like him is that they should not denigrate the organisation which has given them political identity by rushing to the media every then and now,'' Maken told PTI.

''Such remarks by leaders like Sibal, who have got everything from the organisation and the leadership, demoralise the party cadres and ordinary workers who continue to stand with the Congress ideology and are fighting the fundamental and fascist forces on the streets,'' he said.

Earlier, addressing the media, Sibal, who is a part of the 'Group of 23' that had written to Sonia Gandhi last year demanding an organisational overhaul, wondered who in the party was taking decisions in the absence of a full-time president.

He said the grouping is ''not a Jee Huzur 23'' and will continue to put forth the views and will continue to repeat the demands.

Maken rejected Sibal's contention about Congress having no regular president, saying Sonia Gandhi continues to lead the party.

''The meeting of the CWC and that of party general secretaries have been held at least half a dozen times in the last few months, taking important decision of the party, where everyone has been given full opportunity to air their views,'' the former union minister said.

