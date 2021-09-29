Left Menu

Cong needs to hit the streets, shed ‘idle, armchair politics’: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday advised the Congress to hit the streets against the BJP, instead of sitting idle and indulging in armchair politics. We will take the BJP head-on and defeat them, the Diamond Harbour MP told the press conference.Asked whether or not his regular attacks on the Congress would weaken opposition unity, Banerjee said the TMC couldnt be blamed for putting up a fight against the BJP.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 22:04 IST
Cong needs to hit the streets, shed ‘idle, armchair politics’: Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday advised the Congress to hit the streets against the BJP, instead of sitting idle and indulging in ''armchair politics''. The advice comes days after the young TMC Turk criticised the Congress for allegedly failing to put up a credible fight against the saffron camp.

Banerjee was speaking at a function where former Congress chief minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro joined the TMC here. It also happened on a day when disgruntled former Congress chief minister of Punjab Capt Amarinder Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid speculation of his political intentions.

''The Congress is sitting idle in Delhi. They need to hit the streets like the TMC and reach out to the people. The Congress has to leave its armchair politics and social media politics. ''The TMC is not going to be cowed down. We will take the BJP head-on and defeat them,'' the Diamond Harbour MP told the press conference.

Asked whether or not his regular attacks on the Congress would weaken opposition unity, Banerjee said the TMC couldn't be blamed for putting up a fight against the BJP. ''Our fight is not against the Congress. Our fight is to save India, and for that, it is essential to defeat the BJP. In the last seven years, the Congress has faced defeat at the hands of the BJP several times. It has been the TMC that has completely routed the BJP,'' the nephew of Mamata Banerjee said.

The bonhomie between the Congress and the TMC was strained recently after the latter's mouthpiece, ''Jago Bangla,'' claimed that party supremo Mamata Banerjee, and not Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021