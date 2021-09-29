Ahead of Delhi civic polls, BJP organises training for booth workers

Ahead of Delhi municipal polls early next year, the BJP on Wednesday organised a training session for its 2,700 workers who will work for expanding and strengthening booth-level organisation and reach out to voters, party leaders said.

''As many as 2,700 vistarak aged 18-35 years have been trained and they will work for strengthening the booth-level organisation,'' a senior Delhi BJP leader said.

Speaking at the programme, BJP general secretary B L Santosh said theirs is the only party where every office-bearer is a worker.

According to a party statement, Santosh told them they are going to give one important month of their lives for organisation expansion.

''I, therefore, hope when you come back after a month, you will be full of self-confidence and more stronger,'' he told the workers.

The statement said that these workers were told to work on various aspects, including connecting people with NaMo App and creating a WhatsApp group at booth level.

The three civic bodies -- North, East and South -- are ruled by the BJP, while the city government is headed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP is the primary opposition party in the three civic bodies. BJP national vice president Baijayant Jai Panda and Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta were present on the occasion.

Panda said the way the organisation is being expanded, new technology must be used so that more youths become part of it.

''By connecting people to NaMo app and making groups at booth level we should create awareness among people about the Modi government's welfare policies and programmes,” Panda said.

Gupta said the BJP is today the world's largest political party and it's all due to the hard work of its workers. ''We will try to make it even stronger at 2,600 urban booths of Delhi by organising public meetings and connecting with more people,” Gupta said.

