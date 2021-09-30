Left Menu

Taiwan lawmakers brawl as opposition assails COVID-19 policy

Taiwans legislature descended into a rowdy brawl after opposition lawmakers interrupted a policy address and rushed the podium Tuesday.Opposition lawmakers pushed their way to the speakers podium as the head of the Cabinet, Su Tseng-chang, was opening his annual address on the governments performance with a focus on national security and the economy.In the ensuing melee, a few lawmakers were shoved to the ground and others poured out bottles of water onto their opponents.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:20 IST
Taiwan lawmakers brawl as opposition assails COVID-19 policy
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's legislature descended into a rowdy brawl after opposition lawmakers interrupted a policy address and rushed the podium Tuesday.

Opposition lawmakers pushed their way to the speaker's podium as the head of the Cabinet, Su Tseng-chang, was opening his annual address on the government's performance with a focus on national security and the economy.

In the ensuing melee, a few lawmakers were shoved to the ground and others poured out bottles of water onto their opponents. Su was unable to give his speech.

The opposition lawmakers — members of the Nationalist party, or Kuomingtang — broke through the protective barrier formed by members of Su's own party, the ruling Democratic Progress Party, as they shouted for the speaker's resignation.

The Nationalist party has criticized the ruling administration over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Legislators on Tuesday waved signs which called recently shortened quarantine requirements for pilots a “big breach.'' More than 800 people died in Taiwan's largest coronavirus outbreak in May and June this year. The source of the outbreak hasn't been confirmed but many people suspect the virus spread from pilots returning home from overseas who only had to do three-day quarantines.

Last year, members of the Nationalist Party brought pig guts into the chamber and threw them around in a melee to protest Taiwan's removal of a ban on American pork products.

On YouTube, where videos of the fight were shared, some commenters praised the Kuomingtang for “becoming stronger.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021