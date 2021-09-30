Priyanka Gandhi to participate in screening committee meet in Lucknow today

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the meeting of the newly-formed screening committee in Lucknow in order to fix the strategy of the Congress party and finalise the names of the candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in 2022. "This is the first meeting of the committee and it will be headed by Congress General Secretary Jitendra Singh, while Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda and Maharashtra state minister Varsha Gaikwad are the members of the committee," said Dheeraj Gurjar, co-in charge, UP Congress.

In the meeting, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Congress Legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra, MLC Deepak Singh and senior leader PL Punia and other leaders will be present, he said. Currently, she is on a five-day visit to Lucknow and conducting a one-to-one meeting with senior leaders.

"During the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi will set up a war room in 100 constituencies, strategise booth war, meeting with heads of several organisations. "As part of this, she met a delegation of the Nishad community in Lucknow," tweeted UP Congress. On Wednesday, she met the family of members of businessman Manish Gupta, who died in police custody in Gorakhpur, and expressed solidarity.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in March next year. (ANI)

