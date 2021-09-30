Left Menu

Dutch political parties to start talks on extending government coalition

So we're going to negotiate," she added. The outgoing coalition, which has governed the Netherlands in a caretaker capacity since the election, comprises Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party, the Christian Democratic CDA, the small Christian Union and the D66.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:17 IST
Dutch political parties to start talks on extending government coalition

Dutch political parties will hold talks on extending their current coalition government, the leader of one of the parties, the D66, said on Thursday, more than six months after an inconclusive election delivered a highly fragmented parliament.

The liberal, pro-European D66 party had been holding out for a different coalition to the one that had existed before the March 17 election but months of talks that focused on who would be allowed to join the negotiations have proved fruitless. D66 leader Sigrid Kaag said the only alternative now would be another election, resulting in futher delay and possibly no change in the situation. "And that also plays into the hands of populists. So we're going to negotiate," she added.

The outgoing coalition, which has governed the Netherlands in a caretaker capacity since the election, comprises Prime Minister Mark Rutte's conservative VVD party, the Christian Democratic CDA, the small Christian Union and the D66. Rutte, 54, has been in power since 2010 and his party remains the largest in parliament but with just 22% of the vote he needs several junior partners to form a government.

Though the Netherlands is traditionally governed by a majority coalition which typically takes months to form, this year's post-election talks have been exceptionally difficult as the fractured political landshape made parties reluctant to compromise. Rutte narrowly survived a motion of no-confidence over his actions in the first weeks of the talks. In the following months, D66 had tried to bring more left-leaning parties to the negotiation table, but was continuously prevented from doing so by the conservative VVD-CDA block.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021