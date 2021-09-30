Chandigarh: Navjot Singh Sidhu arrives at Punjab Bhavan to meet CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Left Menu

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in the Punjab Congress unit, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, arrived at Punjab Bhavan to meet Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Visual of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu arriving at Punjab Bhavan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the ongoing turmoil in the Punjab Congress unit, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who resigned as the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, arrived at Punjab Bhavan to meet Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Earlier, Sidhu tweeted, "Chief Minister has invited me for talks ... will reciprocate by reaching Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh at 3:00 PM today."

Sidhu had tendered his resignation as Punjab Congress chief on September 28. He was reportedly upset over the bureaucratic setup and his commands not being followed after Cabinet expansion in Punjab. Party sources say that his resignation has not been accepted by the party yet.

Sidhu's resignation as state party chief has intensified the crisis in the Punjab Congress. A minister and three Congress leaders, considered close to him, stepped down from their posts. This comes as a big blow to the Congress that was hoping to resolve the turmoil in the Congress unit of Punjab ahead of the Assembly elections early next year.

After the tussle in Punjab Congress between Sidhu and Captain Amarinder Singh escalated in August, the party had appointing Sidhu as the Congress chief apparently against the wishes of the Chief Minister. Captain Amarinder Singh tendered his resignation from the post of Punjab Chief Minister to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on September 18 hours before a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Punjab which was called without informing him in the backdrop of infighting within the ruling party in the state. (ANI)

