68.40 pc voter turnout in Odisha's Pipili till 5 PM

Voting in the Pipili assembly by-poll in Odisha's Puri district has been peaceful with 68.40 percent turnout till 5 PM on Thursday, Chief Electoral Officer S K Lohani said.

There was no report of any untoward incident from the assembly segment, he said.

''The polling has been completely peaceful. People are casting their votes adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Security personnel is present in all the polling booths to ensure free and fair voting,'' Lohani said.

The CEO said mock polling was held in the 348 booths before voting began at 7 AM.

Polling in some booths, however, got delayed due to technical glitches in the electronic voting machines, officials said.

Markings were drawn on the ground outside polling centers to enable voters to maintain social distancing.

Polling will continue till 6 PM.

The administration has deployed around 2,000 security personnel to ensure peaceful voting in Pipili, which has a history of poll violence.

While webcasting is underway in 175 of the 201 sensitive booths, video recording arrangements have been made in 12 booths. Twenty-three micro-observers have also been appointed to monitor the voting process.

Nearly 2.30 lakh voters will decide the fate of 10 candidates, including the ruling BJD's Rudrapratap Maharathy, Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP, and Congress nominee Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra. All of them have cast votes in their respective polling booths.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October last year.

Votes will be counted on October 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)