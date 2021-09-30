Left Menu

Our law minister is also a decent dancer: PM hails Rijiju's dancing skills

The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh. Commenting on the video, Modi said, Our Law Minister KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer

30-09-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's dancing skills on Thursday after the minister posted a video of himself shaking a leg with people in a village in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a tweet last night, Rijiju posted a video from his visit to Kazalang village to monitor the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya Projects.

Tagging the video of his dance with the people, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh said, ''This is traditional merrymaking of Sajolang people whenever guests visit their village. The original folk songs and dances are the ESSENCE of every community in Arunachal Pradesh.'' Commenting on the video, Modi said, ''Our Law Minister @KirenRijiju is also a decent dancer! Good to see the vibrant and glorious culture of Arunachal Pradesh.'' PTI ASK SNE

