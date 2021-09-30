Left Menu

Former Indian footballer Eugeneson to contest father's seat in Meghalaya by-polls

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:14 IST
Former Indian footballer Eugeneson to contest father's seat in Meghalaya by-polls
  • Country:
  • India

Former Indian footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh on Thursday announced that he will contest the by-election to Meghalaya's Mawphlang constituency, which became vacant after the death of his father S K Sunn earlier this month, on a UDP ticket.

A first-time Independent MLA who won the seat in 2018, Sunn succumbed to COVID-19 on September 10. He had declared his support to the United Democratic Party (UDP).

The former midfielder was officially nominated as the UDP candidate by party chief Metbah Lyngdoh.

The by-elections to Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats will be held on October 28, and the results will be declared on November 2, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Opposition Congress has decided to contest all the three seats, and is confident of winning them, party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021