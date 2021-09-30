Former Indian footballer Eugeneson to contest father's seat in Meghalaya by-polls

Former Indian footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh on Thursday announced that he will contest the by-election to Meghalaya's Mawphlang constituency, which became vacant after the death of his father S K Sunn earlier this month, on a UDP ticket.

A first-time Independent MLA who won the seat in 2018, Sunn succumbed to COVID-19 on September 10. He had declared his support to the United Democratic Party (UDP).

The former midfielder was officially nominated as the UDP candidate by party chief Metbah Lyngdoh.

The by-elections to Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng and Rajabala seats will be held on October 28, and the results will be declared on November 2, Chief Electoral Officer F R Kharkongor said.

Opposition Congress has decided to contest all the three seats, and is confident of winning them, party leader Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

