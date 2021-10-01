Left Menu

Nadda meets Shah, discusses upcoming Assembly polls, party organisation

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss party organization and upcoming assembly elections in five states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 06:52 IST
Nadda meets Shah, discusses upcoming Assembly polls, party organisation
BJP chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday to discuss party organization and upcoming assembly elections in five states. The meeting lasted for about an hour.

According to sources, the political situation in Punjab and farmers issues have been discussed in the meeting. Notably, the meeting took place a day after former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called on Shah in the national capital on Wednesday.

Sources said, Nadda and Shah also discussed Madhya Pradesh as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for about two hours on Thursday afternoon. Earlier on Thursday, Nadda held a meeting with the people of the Sikh community in the party headquarters.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur are due early next year. Among these five states, four are currently ruled by BJP or BJP-led coalition. Only, Punjab is ruled by the Congress government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021